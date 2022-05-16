Deedra Strang, a speech pathologist at Mercer Elementary School in Shaker Heights, recently spoke at an international conference on March 10 at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence in New Haven, Conn.
Her presentation featured the implementation of the Yale Center’s RULER social emotional program into Mercer’s curriculum and school environment. She is also the 2012 recipient of the Yale Center’s Martin Mauer Award for Excellence in Emotional Literacy.
Strang is a member of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.