Park Synagogue, AJC Cleveland, the NAACP Cleveland Branch and the Urban League of Greater Cleveland will host a virtual talk, “Taking Violent White Supremacy to Court: The Charlottesville Trial,” at 7:30 p.m. April 7 on Zoom.
The talk will feature Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, the nonprofit that backed the plaintiffs in the Charlottesville, Va. trial, Sines v. Kessler, heard by the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia last year.
Park Synagogue member and BakerHostetler attorney Steve M. Dettelbach will moderate the talk. Dettelbach is also an IFA Leadership Council member.
In August 2017, neo-Nazis and white supremacists descended on Charlottesville, Va., holding the “Unite the Right” rally in protest of the city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, resulting in dozens of injuries and the death of Heather Heyer. The subsequent trial started on Oct. 25, 2021, with a verdict announced in favor of the plaintiffs on Nov. 23, 2021. Seventeen white nationalist leaders and organizations were held liable, with the jury awarding more than $25 million in damages.
Ellen Petler, program and volunteer director at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News the synagogue first came up with the program and then asked AJC Cleveland to be involved. After that, Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, looped in the NAACP Cleveland Branch and the Urban League of Greater Cleveland.
“I heard Amy speak before on a Zoom program put on by a Federation in Massachusetts,” Petler said. “I was taken with her and what she had to say about the trials. The first program I heard was before the trial, and then I attended a second program after the successful verdict. The whole thing resonated with me and our Social Action Committee, who is the Park group co-sponsoring this.”
Inviting AJC Cleveland – and subsequently, the NAACP and the Urban League – felt right, Petler said, as rally members both espoused hateful rhetoric toward the Black community and leaned into antisemitic tropes and language.
“It’s more than antisemitism and anti-hate,” Petler said. “It appeals to a broader audience than just a Jewish one.”
Shapiro said this isn’t the first time AJC Cleveland and Park Synagogue have partnered together on anti-hate programming, especially since it aligns with AJC Cleveland’s mission.
“AJC is proud, along with our partners, to present this important discussion to our community which focuses on the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ Charlottesville rally and the landmark trial which held the organizers, white supremacists, accountable for the violence that ensued,” Shapiro told the CJN. “At the rally, ostensibly organized to protest the impending removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, marchers with torches chanted ‘Jews will not replace us.’ In discussing both the rally and the trial, we will come away with a better understanding of white supremacy, and the antisemitic and racist tropes that are at its core.”
Shapiro said she’s looking forward to hearing what Spitalnick has to say about the rally and trial.
“I’m looking forward to hearing more from Amy about what she learned during the trial and how its outcome might affect the ways in which we continue our fight against antisemitism, racism, hatred and violent white supremacy,” Shapiro said.
Petler said she hopes attendees come away with a better understanding of the case and feel empowered to take action in the face of hate.
“I want viewers to be educated about the trial, about white supremacy and extremists, and learn more about Integrity First for America,” she said. “They set a precedent, brought this trial forward and worked incredibly hard on it. It let the (public) know that white supremacist and hateful behavior is not acceptable in our country. We also want people to be able to feel comfortable taking action and not just being passive about antisemitism and hate. You can stand up, speak out and do something.”
To learn more about the Charlottesville trial, visit bit.ly/3wL0z7M.