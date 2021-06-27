Digital lending platform Splash Financial secured $44.3 million in a new Series B funding round, according to a news release.
The funding will come from new partners DST Global, Citi Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Firebolt Ventures, and existing investors CMFG Ventures and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures.
“We’re thrilled about what this funding will allow us to achieve and are excited to partner with amazing investors that share our values,” Splash Financial founder and CEO Steven Muszynski said in the news release. “The expectation of consumers today is to be able to compare, shop and save on their financial products all while in the comfort of their own homes. This funding round brings us another step closer to realizing our company vision -- creating a faster and less expensive financial world.”
The investment will be used to accelerate growth within Splash’s expanding lender network and automated underwriting platform, according to the release.