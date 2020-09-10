Cleveland-based Splash Financial was named as student loan refinancing partner of the Cleveland Browns for the 2020 season according to a news release.
“We’re proud of the winning team we’ve built and the impact we’re making both in Northeast Ohio and nationwide,” said Steve Muszynski, longtime Browns fan and Splash Financial CEO, said in the release. “We’re also proud of our partnership with the Cleveland Browns, as it’s an opportunity to not only share our support for our home team but also keep fans in the know about ways they can save thousands on their student loans.”
Splash was founded in 2013 after Muszynski watched his friends and family feel overwhelmed with student loan debt and how it was preventing them from realizing their dreams, the release said.
“Seven years later, we have fostered a team that has risen to help tens of thousands of people all over the country, from all walks of life save money and consolidate debt,” he said. “With more than $9 billion in refinancing requests, Splash has become a leading destination to research, find and secure student loan savings.”