The quiet streets of Beachwood came alive May 7 with honking horns and headlights flashing on vehicles as the community turned out to recognize the 132 seniors of the Beachwood High School class of 2020 during a vehicle parade.
High school Principal Paul Chase is credited with the idea for the parade that started in the parking lot of the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center on Fairmount Boulevard and wound through the streets where they were greeted by residents. The parade made stops at Hilltop Elementary School, Beachwood Place, Bryden Elementary School, Beachwood Middle School and concluded at the high school, where dozens of people waited for them. Afterward, the graduates received a bag of food from Chick-fil-A.
“We just ran with it (the idea) because we all feel our seniors deserve a real strong show of support from our entire community and that’s what we’re trying to achieve tonight,” Beachwood Superintendent Robert. P. Hardis told the Cleveland Jewish News as he cheered on the graduates. “Go class of 2020.”
The school has been closed since mid-March under an order by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tentative rescheduled dates for the seniors are: prom, Aug. 2 at 700 Beta Banquet & Conference Center in Mayfield, after-prom Aug. 2 at RollHouse Entertainment in Mentor and commencement Aug. 9 at Severance Hall in Cleveland.