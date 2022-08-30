Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague signed on to an Aug. 25 letter to Kunal Kapoor, CEO of Morningstar, Inc., objecting to the negative rating of firms based on criteria developed by the boycott divestment and sanctions movement.
Sprague is one of 18 state treasurers to do so.
“They’re using this BDS criteria,” Sprague told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 29. “That does nothing more than try to isolate the state of Israel, and continues to spread hatred against the Jewish people. And I think anybody that feels like that is OK needs to understand that America is better than that.”
The state of Ohio has a total of $192.5 million in Israel bonds, with the most recent purchase in May. Sprague has purchased a total of $182.5 million in Israel bonds since taking office in 2019.
“I wanted to lend my voice as treasurer of the state of Ohio to this effort, this letter, because we’re active investors in Israel bonds,” he said.
The letter is aimed at Sustainalytics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morganstar, for using BDS criteria in evaluating products.
“This BDS movement has now become a large part of this larger environmental, social and governance investing,” Sprague said. “And it’s meant essentially as a political score, and they’re using it to try to isolate Israel.”
The letter reads in part, “It is clear to us that the environmental, social, governance (ESG) research and ratings products offered by Sustainalytics are deeply infused with anti-Israel bias,” the letter reads in part, “Specifically, Sustainalytics relies on anti-Israel sources and automatically punishes any company involved in the Israeli economy in its ratings system.
It references a letter sent by “dozens of national and regional Jewish organizations,” as well.
“Morningstar’s continued statements to the contrary, including a recent letter published in The Wall Street Journal, appear intentionally misleading,” it continues. “Companies, investors, and asset managers – including those contracted with our states – rely upon Morningstar and other firms for unbiased financial research. As state financial officers, we have a fiduciary duty to ensure that the financial research our respective states rely upon is based on sound financial principles rather than BDS movement tactics meant to isolate Israel in the world economy and breed prejudice against the Jewish people.
“Many of our states have investments in Israel, and we view Sustainalytics’ practices are a direct attack on those investments,” the letter continues. “As Americans who strongly support Israel – a close democratic ally of the United States – we are also deeply disturbed by a corporate culture at Morningstar that would allow researchers to rely on sources aligned with the anti-Semitic BDS movement,” the letter reads. “We urge Morningstar to take corrective action immediately to terminate all research and ratings products that treat Israel-connected companies differently than companies operating in other free democracies. This includes termination of automatic incident reporting related to companies operating in disputed territories controlled by Israel, elimination of terminology and definitions hostile to Israel, and halting the use of known anti-Israel sources.”
It concludes, “The BDS Movement is antithetical to the global causes of peace, democracy, and human rights. We sincerely hope that Morningstar will take corrective measures to ensure that companies, investors, and asset managers – including those contracted with our states – can once again rely upon Morningstar for unbiased financial research.”
Originating from the State Financial Officers Foundation, other signers are Nebraska Treasurer John Murante, SFOF national chair; Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, SFOF national vice chair; Arkansas Treasurer Dennis Milligan, SFOF past chair; Utah Auditor John Dougall, SFOF auditor at large; Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder, SFOF national policy committee chair; Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee; Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis; Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth; Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball; Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon; Mississippi Treasurer David McRae; North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell; North Dakota Treasurer Thomas Beadle; South Carolina Treasurer Curtis M. Loftis Jr.; South Dakota Treasurer Josh Haeder; West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore; and Wyoming Treasurer Curt Meier.