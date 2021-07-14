Spray-painted antisemitic images found in Alliance

Three sites were targeted in Alliance with spray-painted antisemitic images and with hate symbols over the past week: the YMCA, the YWCA and the Martin Luther King Jr. viaduct.
Stacie Weimer, executive director of the YWCA of Alliance, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 14 the symbol – a white six-pointed Jewish star with a circle and slash in red – was found on the north side of the YWCA’s historic building July 13 by one of the five transitional residents who live at the building.
“One of our residents was walking from a community food pantry, came in and brought it to our awareness in our office,” said Weimer, adding the symbol was spray-painted on a side of the building staff don’t typically use. “Once that was brought to our attention, we contacted the Alliance Police Department and let them know what had happened.”
She said police told her “multiple locations throughout the downtown area” had “the same hate speech.”
On a July 13 Facebook post, the YWCA of Alliance wrote, “We are saddened and outraged that someone or a group of individuals used our building … to propel an antisemitic message. This message was in the form of vandalism spray painting on our historical building which has stood as a beacon of hope, love and inclusion in the Alliance community for 95 years.”
The viaduct also carried the saying, “Down with ZOG” and crossed out Martin Luther King Jr.’s eyes and wrote “(Expletive) BLM.” ZOG is a white supremacist acronym for “Zionist Occupied Government.”
“We would like to join forces with those who wish to see this form of hate gone and our community washed clean of these symbols of racism to come together to unite against hate,” the Facebook post continues.
“As far as we know, police have not had any indication on who performed these crimes,” Wieimer told the CJN.
Alliance is about 18 miles west of Canton, where there is a Jewish community, but Weimer said she is unaware of any sizeable Jewish presence within Alliance. Alliance is about 60 miles south of Cleveland,
The YWCA of Alliance is housed at 239 E. Market St. in an 1876 building that was built as the Craven home for an entrepreneur in Alliance. It has been used as the YWCA since 1926 and currently houses meetings by other charitable groups.
The person who found the graffiti was willing to begin removing it immediately and was also concerned about the message, Weimer said.
A volunteer, Korena Pow and her son Noah, worked to scrub the paint off for about an hour and a half and were not successful.
On July 14, a power wash removed the paint, but left the brickwork damaged, Weimer said.
“We lost a lot of grout between the bricks,” Weimer said. “So that’s definitely something that will have to be addressed as soon as possible just due to the age and historical context of the building.”
She said she is concerned with “the hate that’s in the community right now,” adding the YWCA’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
“It’s very distressing, and it also makes us want to work that much harder to show that this is not typical of the community,” said Weimar, adding this was the first time of a show of hate in this fashion she knows of in Alliance. “These few acts of hate are not going to stop us from our mission of outreach.”
James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, told the CJN July 14 he will reach out to both the YMCA and the YWCA.
“Hate filled and antisemitic graffiti have no place in Ohio,” Pasch said. “And the people of Alliance know that and showed that in the aftermath of this antisemitic act. We commend all those that immediately volunteered to clean the graffiti from the historic building. This act coincides with a rise of antisemitism across our state and it remains increasingly important that we continue to stand up and say loudly that antisemitism has no place here or anywhere.”