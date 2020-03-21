A 91-year-old man was reported March 21 as the first death in Cuyahoga County from COVID-19, according to Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.
This is the third death from COVID-19 reported in Ohio. The other deaths were in the Toledo area and the Sandusky area.
During a March 21 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered adult day services to close across Ohio with the exception of settings of 10 people or less.
About 26,000 Ohioans receive group-based servies throughout the day at adult day centers, which provide work training, social and recreational opportunitites and skill buidling for those with developmental disabilites.
"We felt it necessary now for the safety of those with disabilites and larger groups to close them and we feel confident now that we can do that," DeWine said. "Small groups and services in a person's home can continue while following proper precautions."
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced that the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation is going to ensure businesses can forgo payments for March, April and May and defer them until June 1, 2020, at which time further consideration will be considered. More inforamation can be found at bwc.ohio.gov.
"The Bureau of Workers' Compensation covers 249,000 public and private employers," Husted said. "This decision will leave $200 million in the economy through the deferal of those payments."
It was also announced that the Ohio Department of Transportation will be granting permits for haulers carrying over-size loads of essential goods, such as medical supplies or groceries, and waiving permit fees. More information can be found at transportation.ohio.gov.
Ohio now has 247 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 21. That's an increase of 78 confirmed cases and 2 deaths since March 21.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from 1 to 91.
The state has had 58 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
Number of cases by county:
- Ashland (1)
- Ashtabula (1)
- Belmont (2)
- Butler (16)
- Clark (1)
- Clermont (2)
- Coshocton (2)
- Cuyahoga (92)
- Darke (1)
- Defiance (2)
- Delaware (4)
- Erie (1)
- Franklin (21)
- Gallia (1)
- Geauga (1)
- Hamilton (8)
- Huron (1)
- Lake (4)
- Licking (1)
- Lorain (14)
- Lucas (4)
- Mahoning (14)
- Marion (1)
- Medina (9)
- Miami (11)
- Montgomery (1)
- Richland (1)
- Stark (8)
- Summit (15)
- Trumbull (3)
- Tuscarawas (1)
- Union (1)
- Warren (2)
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.