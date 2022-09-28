St. Vincent Charity Medical Center at East 22nd Street in Cleveland will close its emergency room and inpatient services by Nov. 15 and has given 978 workers warning that they may be laid off.
The hospital announced the closure in a Sept. 14 news release from Sisters of Charity Health System and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.
It will transition to an ambulatory health care provider, meaning it will provide outpatient services in the following areas: mental health services; addiction medicine services through Rosary Hall; primary care, internal medicine and specialty clinics; and urgent care. About 100 full-time equivalent employees will be retained to run those services.
Medical residents at St. Vincent will be invited to move to University Hospitals, which will also be conducting job fairs targeting clinical and non-clinical staff at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, according to the release.
Over the next seven weeks, patients are encouraged to check the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center website for additional information about the transition of services.
The transition, the culmination of a planning process that began in June of 2021, is part of a transformation into the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus is described by the release as a “vibrant hub that promotes holistic health and wellness through health care and services that address the social determinants of health.”
“Since 1865, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has weathered challenges, including the pandemic through which our caregivers served our patients and community with courage and grace,” Janice G. Murphy, president and CEO of the Sisters of Charity Health System, said in the release. “This deep commitment to serving our community through Catholic health care will continue as we transition to high-quality ambulatory care. This transition puts the hospital on a financially sustainable path forward despite the rapid, significant and ongoing changes in health care today.”
In addition to the medical services that will remain, the campus will offer the following non-medical services: behavioral health, youth and families, food and nutrition, workforce development, physical activity, transportation, housing, learning and education, arts and culture.
“The story of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center is one of transformation, led by the Sisters of Charity, whose passion for serving the Central neighborhood and all of Cleveland, is unmatched,” Dr. Adnan Tahir, president and CEO of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, said in the release. “Their history of evolving to meet the needs of the time is extraordinary and continues today. This transformation is possible because of the dedication of our caregivers, who have stayed with us through challenging times. I have tremendous gratitude for each and every member of our staff.”
In addition, the Sisters of Charity Health System established the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus as a new 501(c)3 non-profit entity and named Susanna H. Krey as president & CEO. The non-profit will lead efforts to bring new services, programs and partners in the community-identified categories to the health campus, alongside ambulatory care services, according to the release.