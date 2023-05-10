Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron will offer a complimentary self-guided tour of the Manor House and grounds for all mothers in honor of Mother’s Day on May 14.
Accompanying guests pay regular admission prices of $19 for adults, $9 for ages 3 through 17, and free for children 2 and under. Guests can tour the historic gardens, the Gate Lodge, Playgarden and the 65-room Manor House featuring “Connections: Love & The Ties That Bind,” an exhibit about Seiberling family relationships.
For more information and tickets, visit stanhywet.org.