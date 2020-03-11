A fourth Ohioan has been confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced March 11.
The person was identified at an afternoon news conference as a 53-year-old man from Stark County, signifying the first case of community spread.
The man did not travel out of the United States or had known contact with those who had, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
She said he is hospitalized at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.
“This was not unexpected,” said DeWine, referring to community spread. “We knew this would come.”
The governor said the majority of schools will not be closed at this time.
Three cases were reported this week in Cuyahoga County.