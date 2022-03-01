Cleveland-based Stark Enterprises will break ground April 20 for its built-for-rent community, West Shire Village, in Ocala, Fla.
Operated by Stark Living, the developer’s residential property management arm that manages a portfolio across multiple states, the development will feature 416 units on about 41 acres, according to a news release. It will be comprised of ranch-style and town home units, focusing on a walkable, amenity-rich neighborhood. Units range from one to three bedrooms, averaging around 1,250 square feet.
“We’re very excited about growing our presence in Florida,” Ezra Stark, COO of Stark Enterprises, said in the release. “Having successfully built and operated our student housing developments in nearby Gainesville, Fla., we feel comfortable with our knowledge of Marion County and are amazed at just how strong the market is in the surrounding area. We’re looking forward to becoming a part of the Ocala community and offering great spaces for residents to call home.”
Each unit will also include a front porch, rear patio, attached two-car garage and a private driveway. The development will also include a clubhouse with a party room, co-working offices, a conference room, outdoor grilling and eating area, pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and a lounge area, a multi-sport court, a fitness center, a movement studio, a playground and a dog park.
Stark Enterprises’ construction arm, Arbor Construction, is anticipating 230 units as part of phase one of the project to be finished next summer. The first set of units will be available this winter and pre-leasing will start a few months prior. The second phase is 186 units, with the full project set to be completed in 2024, the release said.
“West Shire Village combines the best of both worlds,” Brian Weisberg, vice president of residential operations at Stark Living, said in the release. “Residents will get to enjoy all the fantastic amenities we’ve come to expect from apartment living in a spacious single-family home setting. It’s going to be a really special experience for future residents.”
The development also serves as a launch pad to replicate the build-to-rent community concept in other cities throughout the Sun Belt, or the region of the United States generally considered to stretch across the southeast and southwest. Stark Enterprises’ development team has laid out a strategy to break ground in as many as five new cities, according to the release.
“People need housing right now,” Jon Kinne, vice president of Arbor Construction, said in the release. “Especially down south in up-and-coming cities like Ocala. We’re working hard to identify areas best suited to help serve these growing communities and recruit the best people to help make that happen. Arbor Construction is excited to connect with the Ocala market and has already engaged in hiring local employees and subcontractors. Our goal is to be a long-term invested partner in the community while providing a new, unique option for residents.”
West Shire Village is at 7120 SW HWY 200 in Ocala.