Students at Fuchs Mizrachi School Stark High School in Beachwood went on their annual grade-level trips Feb. 28, which were planned and coordinated by the student council. After morning tefillah, each grade engaged in a coaching session and Torah learning. Each group then engaged in chesed experiences and a class bonding program. Activities included cemetery clean up, volunteering with YouthAbility, or trips to Whirlyball, Skyzone and Top Golf.
Stark High School students take annual grade level trips
