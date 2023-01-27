In written briefs following a Nov. 15, 2022, hearing, the state counsel recommended the permanent revocation of Ariel Hyman’s license to practice as a licensed nursing home administrator while his counsel argued against the proposal.
Hyman, a former administrator of Montefiore in Beachwood, was fired, along with two nurses, after making a report that he condoned the falsification about COVID-19 testing on Oct. 13, 2020. Tests for 33 residents on one unit of Montefiore came back negative after the home’s top two nurses allegedly sent falsified swabs for testing. When the residents were retested, all came back positive within 16 days.
In the Nov. 15 official proceeding before a hearing officer with the Ohio Board of Executives of Long-Term Services and Supports, Hyman testified that he now believes COVID-19 testing occurred properly and his mental illness played a part in his fabricated report to Menorah Park administration stating the contrary, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported. Menorah Park and Montefiore affiliated July 1, 2020.
Both counsels submitted written briefs to hearing officer Linda Mosbacher, who will make a recommendation to the board regarding revocation, suspension and/or sanctions. The board will vote about any possible discipline.
Hyman is accused of seven counts of violating Ohio Revised Code and/or Ohio Administrative Code, including incompetence, untrustworthiness, dishonest practices or responsibility, fraud or deceit, and being unfit or incompetent.
In the state’s brief, it argued the question facing the board is not one of guilt, but one of punishment as it asked for his license to be permanently revoked. The state argued whichever story is to be believed – the state believes the 2020 version in which Hyman admittedly reported that testing had not been properly conducted – that Hyman bears direct responsibility for the consequences that befell the Montefiore residents after Tina King and Marie Gelle, then-Montefiore director of nursing and assistant director of nursing, respectively, failed to test residents of the Mandel 3 unit and instead submitted tests to the laboratory they “knew would be negative.’
On or about Oct. 22, Hyman admitted to the compliance officer that he both knew the swabs were blank and ordered King to send them to a lab, as noted in a Nov. 24, 2020, Ohio Department of Health investigation previously reported by the CJN.
Hyman’s counsel, James F. Flynn of Bricker & Eckler LLP in Columbus, argued the seven counts are not supported by “reliable, probative and substantial evidence” to find Hyman guilty and if findings of a violation of BELTSS statues or regulations were reached, the appropriate punishment could not be permanent suspension or revocation. Flynn argued Hyman has received sufficient “punishment” by voluntarily agreeing to not work as a nursing home administrator since October 2022 during the proceedings.
Hyman is the subject of a criminal investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and there are about 12 wrongful death lawsuits filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court based on the alleged COVID testing falsification naming Hyman and others as a defendant. Menorah Park settled with family members of three residents to receive individual awards of $90,000, $80,000 and $75,000 each.
King and Gelle filed a wrongful termination suit against defendants, including Menorah Park CEO James Newbrough and then-COO Richard Schwalberg, with a trial scheduled for Aug. 14 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
This is a developing story.