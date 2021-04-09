Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the leaders of the Ohio Legislature used the occasion of the 41st annual Holocaust commemoration to commit to both fully fund the Ohio Holocaust & Genocide Memorial & Education Commission and implement its programming statewide. The program was held virtually April 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeWine, pointing to rising instances of discrimination against minorities, argued that no one should stay silent in the face of such actions, and education is an essential tool in reducing that hostility.
“We must always be on the look for any discrimination and do everything that we can to stop it,” said DeWine. “Education and more education is a way to curb this behavior.”
Holocaust survivor Al Miller of Cincinnati said education is necessary because disinformation can be deadly.
“Holocaust Germany began with a monumental absurdity consisting of just five words,” he said. “The Jews are our misfortune. The Jews are our misfortune, five words,” he said. “You heard it over and over and over. Eventually, those five words were elaborated on and explained and turned around, and interpreted until it became the truth. Any lie can become the truth if it is not contradicted by anybody.’
To address such misinformation and educate youth, DeWine pledged his full support for the Holocaust & Genocide Memorial & Education Commission that became law late last year. The committee is charged with, among other things, gathering and disseminating information about the Holocaust statewide, using public information programs to raise awareness, proposing programs to fill in any gaps in the current educational curriculum, and helping schools secure funding for educational programming.
House Speaker Robert Cupp of Lima pledged his full support for the commission, arguing the House and the Senate will work together this year to fund the commission.
“Keeping the memory alive of the Holocaust, its causes, its bitter effects is the only way to preempt another,” he said. “Memory must not be allowed to fade and that history must never be repeated.”
Senate President Matt Huffman, also of Lima, also pledged to fully fund the commission.
“We need to fund it,” he said. “We need to make sure that the education efforts are robust.”
To that end, Huffman argued the programming must be available through all 88 counties in the state and provided not only by the commission, but also by the Ohio Board of Education.
Howie Beigelman, executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities in Columbus, lauded the governor’s and lawmakers’ support for the commission, which Jewish organizations nationally and throughout Ohio support.
“When leaders like these make such powerful public comments condemning antisemitism and hate, it is the most telling repudiation of the ideology that created the Shoah,” he said.