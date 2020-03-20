The State Medical Board of Ohio has suspended enforcement of regulations requiring in-person visits between health care providers and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The medical board held a special meeting via conference line March 18 at its Columbus office. Dr. Michael Schottenstein, a Bexley psychiatrist, is president of the medical board.
“Beginning immediately, the Medical Board will suspend enforcement of any regulations requiring in-person visits between providers and patients,” March 18 posting on its website reads. “This exercise of enforcement discretion includes, but is not limited to, enforcement of regulations related to providers prescribing to patients not seen in-person by the physician.”
The board made the enforcement discretion as of March 9, the same date Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency.
“Providers must act in good faith in establishment and/or continuance of the provider-patient relationship,” the notice reads. “The Medical Board will provide advance notice before beginning enforcement when the state emergency orders are lifted.”
Similarly, the board suspended requirements for continuing education for license renewal.
“This includes, but is not limited to, the requirement for Ohio physicians to obtain 50 hours of Category 1 CME at the time of their license renewal,” the notice states. “All existing board orders and consent agreements for individual licensees remain in effect and will be enforced.”
Finally, the medical board authorized its staff “to work with the State Emergency Management Agency, or other governmental entities as identified, to effectuate Ohio licensure eligibility for out of state doctors who are called upon to respond to the COVID-19 emergency in Ohio.”
The medical board has 12 members: nine physicians and three non-physician members.