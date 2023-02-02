Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced Feb. 1 the state’s purchase of $20 million in five-year, fixed-rate Israel bonds.
The bonds will mature in five years on Feb. 1, 2028, with an interest rate of 4.46%.
“For 30 years, Ohio has turned to Israel Bonds as a sound and effective investment for our state,” Sprague said in a news release. “With their competitive interest rates and strong record of reliable payments, Israel Bonds continue to be a valuable investment for Ohioans.”
After the Feb. 1 purchase, the Ohio Treasury will hold a total of $182.5 million in Israel bonds, continuing Ohio’s standing as one of the largest government holders of these bonds in the United States. This purchase brings Ohio’s total purchases to $202.5 million since Sprague took office, some of which has now matured, according to the release.
“In addition to the purchase by the Ohio treasurer, the Franklin County treasurer purchased $4 million of Israel bonds on Feb. 1,” said Thomas Lockshin, Israel Bonds executive director for Ohio and Kentucky, referring to another purchase made in Franklin County by Treasurer Cheryl Brooks Sullivan. The purchase brings that county’s total holdings to $25 million. “Franklin County is one of 15 Ohio counties that invest in Israel bonds.”
Since 1993, every Ohio treasurer has invested in Israel bonds, joining more than 115 other state and municipal public employee pension and treasury funds.
“It is remarkable to note 2023 is the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel and 30 years since the first investment by the Ohio treasurer,” Steven Greenberg, general chairman of the Israel Bonds Cleveland Advisory Council, said in the release. “The Ohio treasurer carries on the legacy and continues to be one of the largest state investors in Israel bonds.”
Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the U.S. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.