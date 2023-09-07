Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced Sept. 5 the purchase of $5 million in five-year, fixed-rate Israel bonds.
“Through competitive interest rates and a strong time-tested record of reliable payments, Israel bonds continue to be a sound and effective investment for the State of Ohio,” Sprague said in a news release. “Friday’s (Sept. 1) transaction marks the 13th time our administration has made an investment in Israel bonds, and we’re proud to continue the state’s long-standing legacy of purchasing these bonds.”
The bonds will mature in five years, on Sept. 1, 2028, with an interest rate of 5.43%.
“Israel bonds have been a strong and reliable investment by the Ohio treasurer for 30 years,” said Steven Greenberg, general chairman of Israel Bonds Cleveland advisory council, in the release. “On Israel’s 75th anniversary, we are grateful for the ongoing support by Treasurer Sprague. It mutually benefits Israel and the citizens of Ohio.”
Thomas Lockshin, Israel Bonds executive director for Ohio and Kentucky, said in the release, “Israel bonds add stability and diversification to the Ohio treasurer’s portfolio. Israel has never missed a payment of principle or interest in the 72-year history of Israel bonds. Ohio Treasurer Sprague is a valued partner in our mission of support for Israel’s economy.”
Since 1993, every Ohio treasurer has invested in Israel bonds, joining more than 115 other state and municipal public employee pension and treasury funds, according to the release. After this purchase, the Ohio Treasury will hold a total of $167.5 million in Israel bonds, continuing Ohio’s standing as one of the largest government holders of these bonds in the United States. This purchase will bring Ohio’s total purchases to $217.5 million since Sprague took office.
Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the U.S. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.