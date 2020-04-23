Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, expressed condemnation April 22 for comments made by state Sen. Andrew Brenner and his wife comparing a statement made by Dr. Amy Acton about businesses being able to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic to being in Nazi Germany.
Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said during the April 21 press briefing, “In some countries, they’re looking at certificates to say you’re immune and therefore you’d be able to go about your business. It would be a dream if we could get something like that.”
During the April 22 press briefing, she said, “I was actually referring to it in a different context. I was referring to it in the context of business ... and ways business could reopen and we could support the economy.”
Sara Marie Brenner posted the following comment on Facebook to Acton’s original statement and eventually removed it.
“With a German accent, in your head say ‘show me your papers’... This is downright scary! You don’t issue people certificates to be able to function outside their home. ... This actually feels like Hitler’s Germany where you had to have blonde hair and blue eyes to be able to function anywhere, and you were damned otherwise. When are people going to say enough is enough?”
That statement prompted Brenner to say, “We will never allow that to happen in Ohio.”
Brenner, a Republican who is in his first term, serves District 19, which includes Delaware and Knox counties and part of Franklin County.
DeWine tweeted: “The recent Internet post by Ohio State Senator Andrew Brenner, likening Ohio’s Department of Health Director’s actions to fight the corona virus to those taken by Nazis in Germany during World War II, must also be condemned. The comments showed a complete lack of understanding of the Holocaust – made even more offensive by posting on Holocaust Memorial Day – and was a slur on a good, compassionate, and honorable person who has worked non-stop to save lives and protect her fellow citizens. ...”
DeWine had also condemned those carrying anti-Semitic signs during an April 18 stay-at-home protest outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
Pasch tweeted: Comparing Dr. Acton and Governor DeWine’s critical efforts to save thousands of lives of Ohioans during this pandemic to Nazis is unconscionable. Ohio expects more from its leaders and those who advise them.”
In an emailed statement to the Cleveland Jewish News on April 23, Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of the AJC Cleveland office, wrote: “AJC Cleveland is grateful to Governor DeWine and other elected officials who swiftly and unequivocally condemned Senator Brenner’s misguided comparisons to Nazi Germany. Brenner’s comments, made days after Yom Hashoah and in the wake of antisemitic posters seen at a statehouse protest, are not only unacceptable but dangerous. We agree with Senate President Obhof, who said, 'such comparisons or analogies are not only absurd but also harmful. This is a time for cooperation, not inflammatory and overblown rhetoric.'"
In an emailed statement to the CJN, Jewish Community Board of Akron CEO Todd Polikoff said: "The Jewish Community Board of Akron thanks Governor Mike DeWine for his forceful condemnation of the hate and anti-Semitism on display at the statehouse this past week. Additionally, we appreciate the Governor’s rebuke of the comments associating the stay-at-home directives from Ohio’s Department of Health Director with those of the Nazis in World War II. The comments – egregiously made on Holocaust Remembrance Day – were not only a disturbing distortion of history, they were disrespectful to the memory of the millions who perished at the pernicious hands of hatred and bigotry.
"JCBA is greatly appreciative for the efforts of Ohio elected officials, at all levels, who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe and healthy. We are also immensely grateful for the first responders, medical and public health professionals, food service and grocery workers, and all others heroically keeping our society running during this incredibly trying time."
This is a developing story.