Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Dec. 12 that the Ohio School Safety Center has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds.
The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training curriculum was developed to meet the requirements outlined in House Bill 99 which was sponsored by Rep. Tom Hall and Sen. Frank Hoagland and signed by DeWine in June. The legislation permits Ohio school boards and governing bodies to opt to arm specific staff members who complete training on the curriculum developed by OSSC, according to the news release.
“We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent violence and avoid tragedies in our schools,” DeWine said in the release. “For districts that choose to arm a school staff member, this training will ensure that those individuals are thoroughly prepared to respond to emergencies specific to a school environment.”
The ASSET curriculum includes 24 hours of initial training and eight hours of annual recertification training, the maximum number of hours permitted by law. Both the initial and recertification training include scenario-based training, instruction on mitigation techniques, de-escalation techniques, tactics of responding to critical incidents, neutralization of potential threats and active shooters and tactical live firearm training.
Other modules include accountability, reunification, psychology of critical incidents, crisis intervention, trauma and first aid care, history/pattern of school shootings, and realistic urban training. Development of additional curriculum is underway for districts that choose to require more training than what is mandated by the state, stated the release.
Mobile training officers with OSSC’s safety and crisis division will begin offering the ASSET training in 2023, but schools also have the option to select an alternate training provider whose training courses meet the requirements of the new OSSC curriculum.