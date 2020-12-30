Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the statewide curfew will be extended for another three weeks until Jan. 23, 2021.
DeWine said this Ohio Department of Health is extending the curfew because it does not yet know what effect the holidays may have on the hospital and health care systems.
The curfew will not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted but serving food and drink in person must cease at 10 p.m.
DeWine announced the extension of the 10 p.m. curfew during a Dec. 30 press conference. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew took effect Nov. 19 and was first extended Dec. 10.
The state is changing its guidance for schools on quarantining students.
The state will no longer recommend that students who have been exposed to another COVID-19 positive student to quarantine as long as all students have been wearing masks, practicing social distancing and the exposure took place in a classroom setting.
Schools should continue to quarantine exposed students if masking or social distancing protocols were not followed. This change does not apply to after-school activities including sports.
The decision comes after preliminary results from a study that looked at the rate of COVID-19 transmission in schools.
The study, which included 728 school children in seven school districts, found there was no discernible difference between the students who were exposed and not exposed.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at the ODH, said the study found children were more likely to contract the virus from family members.
“Our schools have been doing a tremendous job,” Vanderhoff said. “Now we have the data to tell us that school is the safest place for our students even in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic.”
The governor announced the state is expected to receive another 69,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week and 70,200 doses from Pfizer in the next week. Ohio is also expected to receive 98,475 second doses from Pfizer.
When hospitals get the vaccine, they will be asked to get the vaccine out within 24 hours and then to report it back to the state during the following 24 hours.
DeWine noted the time constraints may not always be met as hospitals could receive a large shipment of the vaccine and cannot physically get it out within 24 hours.
As the coronavirus vaccine becomes more readily available, DeWine implores anyone offered to take the vaccine to have a “sense of urgency about it.”
“To those who are offered the vaccine, it is your decision whether or not to receive it,” he said. “If you do choose to get the vaccine, please have a sense of urgency. If you delay, it may take time for the vaccine to become available to you again due to its scarcity.”
Ohio has had 690,748 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,855 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 28.
The number of reported cases increased by 8,178 from Dec. 29.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,624,333. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 15.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 13%, according to data from Dec. 27.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 133 from Dec. 29. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 38,002 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,837 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 366, with 36 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,409 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,087 are in the ICU, and 693 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 546,305 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 69,251 of the cases, 4,609 hospitalizations and 895 deaths.
A total of 94,078 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 30.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.
This is a developing story.