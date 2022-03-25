University Hospitals named Stathis Antoniades, MPH, FABC, as the new president of UH Cleveland Medical Center following an expansive internal and national search, according to a March 25 news release.
With more than 20 years of large health system and academic medical experience, Antoniades will bring his expertise to his role beginning May 16 and will report directly to Eric Beck, DO, MPH, president and COO of UH.
“As president of UH Cleveland Medical Center, Stathis will lead the flagship academic medical center for our health system in providing the most advanced care for patients and contributing to the health and well-being of our community,” Cliff Megerian, MD, FACS, UH CEO, said in the release. “In his new role with UH, he will collaborate with our network of community hospitals to provide the best care at the best location for our patients throughout Northeast Ohio.”
He previously served as COO of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, a member of Beth Israel Lahey Health, in Burlington, Mass. Lahey is a major teaching hospital with a Level I trauma center and integrated physician group practice with more than 6,000 employees and a community network that spans across two states in Northern New England, according to the release.
Lahey is affiliated with Tufts University School of Medicine and many of its physicians hold academic appointments at Tufts, Harvard Medical School and Boston University School of Medicine. It is home to more than 40 medical and surgical specialties, over 800 UME, GME and allied health profession trainees, and has more than 300 ongoing clinical trials at any given time.
Antoniades received a master’s degree in public health from Yale University and bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and psychology from Boston University. Following graduation, he joined Massachusetts General Hospital as a Financial Analyst before serving as Administrative Director, Nephrology Division and Transplant Services Development, and Senior Administrative Director, Corrigan Minehan Heart Center.
He joined Lahey in 2013 as vice president, Medical Services, Research and Education before becoming COO in 2017. Under his leadership, he managed the organization through a financial turnaround, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lahey earned the CMS Five-Star rating for 2020 and 2021 and ranked in US News as the fourth best hospital in Massachusetts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Antoniades has held board positions with Beth Israel Lahey Health Pharmacy Corporation, Healthcare Executive Forum Boston, Mediline Isorthermal Solutions LLC, Lahey Clinical Performance Network, Lahey Accountable Care Unit, and Lahey Health Cancer Institute. He is a fellow with The Advisory Board Company, and a member of American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, and Medical Group Management Association.
“Stathis comes to UH with a breadth of experience and leadership in the overall and service line operations within a large academic medical center,” Eric Beck, DO, MPH, president and COO of UH said in the release. “He is well prepared to guide UH Cleveland Medical Center to achieve its full potential as one of the nation’s leading teaching and research hospitals.”