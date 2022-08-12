Owned by chef Chad Lewis, Stay Hungry 216 will open Aug. 17 at 359 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
A new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot, the restaurant is also operated in partnership with chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix. The menu features offerings like fried chicken, barbecue salmon, fried perch, smothered chicken, baked chicken and beef pot roast. Customers can also enjoy pasta bowls with various toppings and a menu of sides, including mac and cheese, rice and gravy, collard greens with smoked turkey and roasted vegetables.
The restaurant is open for dine-in service from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed Monday and Tuesday.