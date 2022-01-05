Steven Greenberg has been named general chairman of the Israel Bonds Cleveland Advisory Council, according to a Jan. 4 news release.
In this role, Greenberg, a CPA who serves as the managing partner of Greenberg Apartment Communities, will lead lay leadership activities for the campaign in northern Ohio.
“I am honored to accept this position helping Israel Bonds achieve its goals that strengthen Israel’s economy,” he said in the news release.
According to Thomas Lockshin, executive director for Israel Bonds in Ohio and Kentucky, lay leaders like Greenberg have long played an important role at Israel Bonds.
“Lay leaders have helped drive our success since our founding in 1951,” Lockshin said in the release. “Steve is a proven leader in our community and I have no doubt he will use his energy and experience to achieve our mission for the State of Israel.”
In addition to his new position with Israel Bonds, Greenberg serves on the board of Jewish community housing and the audit committee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. He formerly served as president of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, trustee of the Federation, assistant treasurer of Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland and financial vice president of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood.
Greenberg and his wife, Edith, reside in Beachwood, and have four married children and seven grandchildren.
According to the release, Israel bonds start online at $36 and terms are as short as two years. They are available as investments in portfolios and IRAs, as gifts for family and friends, and as donations to charitable organizations. For 70 years, the bonds sold worldwide have helped build every sector of Israel’s economy and now rank among Israel’s most valued economic and strategic resources, the release said.
U.S. sales of Israel bonds exceeded $1 billion for the ninth consecutive year while sales worldwide have exceeded $46 billion since 1951, when the first bonds were issued, according to the release.