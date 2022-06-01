Bill Stevens has joined Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO Real Estate’s office team as a vice president.
Stevens has experience in landlord and tenant representation, and has more than 20 years of experience, according to a news release.
Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO Real Estate, Stevens worked for Colliers | Cleveland, where he was recognized as a Cleveland-Akron top five producer in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, the release stated. He was recognized as a CoStar Power Broker in 2016 and 2017, as well as a recipient of the NAIOP Deal of the Year award in 2011 and 2016.
“Bill is known for his exceptional track record and has an unmatched reputation of trustworthiness.” Nate Kelly, the Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO managing director, said in the release. “It’s an honor to have him join our team, and we’re excited to share him with our clients.”
Stevens said in the release, “I am truly humbled by the offer to join CRESCO and look forward to the opportunity to prove out their belief in me with increased production and expanded relationships throughout Northeast Ohio. I could not be more excited to join forces with so many professionals who have my endearing respect for their prolific production and superior service delivery.”