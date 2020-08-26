Mimi Surloff never forgot her late husband Stewart’s wish as he fought lung cancer in 2001.
“‘I wish there was somewhere that people could go that was non-medical and just get the support they need when they don’t have it,’” Surloff recalled him saying.
There was The Gathering Place in Beachwood that opened in 2000, but Stewart was too sick to travel out of Summit County, where he lived.
In his memory, Surloff founded Stewart’s Caring Place: Cancer Wellness Center in October 2004 in Akron using some money Stewart had left to the Akron Jewish community. Those with cancer, their families and friends could receive a range of 150 services and programs including support groups and counseling, financial and legal consultations, wigs, family events and a food pantry – all for free.
Since January 2020, the center has serviced 1,000 families from 15 counties.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic changing 2020’s definition of “normal,” the center is functioning completely virtual to provide for those affected by cancer so they are able to continue to receive support, Surloff said.
“It’s more important than ever, because people (affected by cancer) are so vulnerable to begin with, and everything is harder for them,” said Surloff, a resident of Copley and member of Temple Israel in Bath Township. “The pandemic just adds another layer of difficulty, so we always try to make our services as stress-free as possible. It’s more important than ever to just remain a resource that’s as easy to access as possible for them.”
From Zoom yoga to an at-home children’s camp to drive-thru meal pickups from the food pantry, the center has had to adapt to digital and distanced methods of providing its usual scheduling. The center did have to reduce its list of services and programs due to the virtual restraints, Surloff said.
“We’ve scaled back some, but we’ve tried to assess which are the most important and doable for people virtually,” Surloff said. “I think the staff is very creative and just adapted from point A to point Z. It’s all running pretty smoothly; we haven’t really hit any snags.”
Wig fittings have been modified to be virtual, where people send photos of themselves to the center and describe what kind wig they want. The center then packs a bag of a few choices, sets it outside the center for pickup at a designated time and the individual is able to take the wigs home to try on. They’re able to borrow two wigs at a time. Once returned, the center cleans the wigs.
The center also had to digitize its two main fundraisers, the Hope Walk and the Butterfly Gala. The fundraisers earned amounts similar to non-pandemic numbers.
When the pandemic is finally under control and people can return to the center, they won’t find it at its 16-year rented address.
The center’s board started a $3 million capital campaign to raise money for an address of its own in 2018, and come early fall, Stewart’s wish will have a larger location of its own at 3501 Ridge Park Drive in Copley.
“Our dream was always to have our own home,” Surloff said. “At first, we thought the place we had was pretty big and would last us a long time, but then we realized we were outgrowing it because of the number of people coming to us for services.”
The new facility will be 12,000 square feet compared to its current 7,400 square feet. It will feature healing arts and music suites, a resource library, consultation and support group rooms, a children’s room, staff and volunteer offices, a board room, a teaching kitchen, a healing arts garden, a sensory garden and a reflection pond, as well as new technology.
“Stewart’s mantra was that there’s always more to cancer than chemo and radiation,” Surloff said. “He believed that you can still have a great quality of life if you have the right supports in place. Part of our mission was to provide that, to minimize the medical, difficult parts and accentuate other qualities of life – the things that you can build in when you’re going on this journey.”