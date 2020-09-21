Rocky River Police Chief Kelly J. Stillman speaks about his future leading the Beachwood Police Department with excitement so genuine it’s contagious.
“It’s a dream come true for me,” Stillman told the Cleveland Jewish News on Sept. 21, hours before his swearing in at Beachwood City Hall.
The longtime police officer started his career at the Cleveland Heights Police Department in June 1981 before leaving in November 1982 to join the Cleveland Police Department. In October 1984, Stillman joined the Rocky River Police Department, where he has been chief since December 2010.
He described joining the Beachwood Police Department as an everlasting goal throughout his career.
“The department was always well-known for its professionalism and its equipment and technology and collective bargaining agreements,” Stillman said. “When this opportunity came up several months ago, I said, ‘You know what, I think this is something I really would like to do.’ So I thought long and hard about it.”
Stillman spoke with Rocky River Mayor Pamela Bobst prior to applying for the position in Beachwood and said Bobst encouraged him to pursue the job, adding, “and I did and the rest is history.”
Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said 28 applications were considered. All references to name, race and gender were redacted before the applications were reviewed by a selection committee comprised of: Horwitz; assistant administrative officer Tina Turick; human resources administrator Dana Canzone; assistant law director and prosecutor Nathalie Supler; civil service commission chair Pete Smith; and former San Diego Police Department Chief and Beachwood High School graduate Shelly Zimmerman.
Nine applicants were selected to be interviewed and four finalists were chosen to undergo testing by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Assessment Center.
Horwitz then interviewed the final four and chose Stillman.
Horwitz swore in Stillman at a city council meeting Sept. 21 and again outside after the meeting.
“I think what residents are going to embrace about chief Stillman is he’s the kind of person that gets active and involved in the community,” Horwitz told the CJN on Sept. 21.
He said he spoke with a number of people who worked with Stillman in Rocky River, including Bobst, and that everyone “was just incredibly impressed with his enthusiasm and his involvement.”
Horwitz said Stillman was known for being involved with Rocky River’s schools, religious organizations, community groups and senior groups.
“Everyone who knows him speaks highly of him,” Horwitz said. “They are sorry he’s leaving Rocky River.”
Stillman readily admits he does not know much about the inner workings of – or conflicts in – the Beachwood Police Department.
He said he is going into the department with a clean slate, open mind and will hear everyone out.
“I’m just (going to) learn about what issues they have had, and what they’re presently having, and bring some ideas that have worked for me here and see what we can do over there,” Stillman said. “We have issues everywhere, no matter what police department you go to, you’re going to have issues.”
Stillman acknowledges Rocky River is less racially and ethnically diverse than Beachwood. Describing Rocky River’s Jewish population as “very small and minuscule” compared to Beachwood’s, Stillman touched on his roots in Cleveland Heights, which has a large Jewish community, before mentioning his father’s side of the family is Jewish.
Stillman’s father converted to Catholicism after marrying his mother.
“That’s what I was brought up on,” Stillman said. “But I’m very familiar with the Jewish holidays and the Jewish faith is not something that is totally foreign to me; I have a pretty decent understanding.”
He described Jeffrey Robertson, former Cleveland Heights police chief and current deputy director of community wide security at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, as one of his “best friends.”
“I already have a lot of contacts out there that are going to help me get up to speed to where I need to be to fully understand the Jewish population and their needs and maybe their fears,” Stillman said. “I’m totally confident that I will be able to learn from them, adapt accordingly and establish great partnerships.”
A self-proclaimed people person, Stillman said he loves public speaking and the social aspect of his role as a police officer.
“Most people we deal with have issues and my ability to solve those issues and do it fairly and send people home at the end of the day with a smile on their face has always been a thing I’ve been very proud of doing,” Stillman said. “I think (the community) will be very happy with the work product I’m going to give them.”
Stillman’s first priority on Sept. 28 – his official start date – will be to “identify the key stakeholders in Beachwood, go out and meet them” and secure invites to their events.
“I think once they see how genuine I am and how committed I am to procedural justice and police legitimacy ... they’re going to have a better understanding and be supportive of what we’re trying to do,” Stillman said. “They may not agree, at the end of the day, on everything that we do, but at least they’ll know 100% that we’re out there to support them and make them safe. It’s not all about ruling with an iron-handed fist, those days are long, long gone.”
He said he is a people’s chief, one that will meet constituents halfway and let them educate him about what they fear.
“Then I’ll educate them as to why they shouldn’t be fearful of that and it will be a great partnership,” Stillman said.
Stillman replaces Gary Haba, who retired in July. Capt. Richard Lessick has been in charge of the department.
Stillman’s annual salary is $129,614.55.