Kelly Stillman, who resigned from the city of Beachwood as police chief Nov. 10, was hired as interim police chief at Cleveland Metroparks, according to the Metroparks website.
Stillman confirmed his new interim position to the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 22, but referred all comment to Jeffrey Tolman, Metroparks communications and outreach manager.
His photo appears on the Metroparks website.
Stillman is filling in as interim following the resignation of Metroparks Chief Katherine Dolan, who replaced him as chief in Beachwood effective the date he resigned and was sworn in by Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz the following day.
Dolan resigned from the Metroparks post in September to become deputy chief in Beachwood.
The chief executive’s report for the Nov. 18 Metroparks meeting by Metroparks CEO Brian J. Zimmerman reads, “Today Kelly Stillman will be appointed as Interim police chief. Stillman brings more than four decades of law enforcement experience to Cleveland Metroparks Police Department including as Rocky River police chief from 2010 to 2020 and, most recently, Beachwood police chief. He also served with the Cleveland Heights Police Department, Cleveland Police Department, the United States Coast Guard and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
“Cleveland Metroparks Police Department has over 100 years of service and dedication to our region and Interim Chief Stillman will be an asset in leading the department forward into its next century of service.”
Stillman was sworn in as Beachwood police chief Sept. 21, 2020. His first day on the job was Sept. 28, 2020.
While in Beachwood, Stillman hired five police officers, oversaw a budget of $12,622,300, replaced dash cams and body cams and adopted the Lexipol policy manual for the Beachwood department.
Stillman also reviewed the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s report regarding the June 27, 2019, officer-involved shooting at Beachwood Place. The city, based on Stillman’s review, accused officer Blake Rogers of violating four sections of Beachwood Police Department’s use of force policy, three of its standards of conduct and its ethics code. Horwitz fired Rogers Feb. 22. Rogers was ordered to be reinstated by arbitrator Christopher Beebe based on errors in his firing. Rogers and his wife have filed a lawsuit against the city.
During Dolan’s tenure at Cleveland Metroparks, she managed a police department of 100 employees, which included mounted, marine patrol, dive, drone, detective bureau and K-9 units; oversaw an annual operating budget of over $12 million; implemented the use of body-worn cameras; obtained grants and corporate funding for the purchase of electric motorcycles, bulletproof vests, and other police equipment; and promoted community outreach programs by engaging in partnerships with the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America, according to a news release announcing her hiring.
Prior to her role at Cleveland Metroparks, Dolan worked for the Cleveland Heights Police Department from 2001 to 2018, working her way from basic patrol officer to captain. She served in undercover units, worked as a latent-fingerprint examiner, handled media communications, served on the department’s hiring panel, managed the vehicle fleet and was the first woman to serve on the SWAT team.