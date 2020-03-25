A Stone Gardens resident who tested positive for COVID-19 was “not exhibiting symptoms,” according to a March 24 statement from Menorah Park CEO Jim Newbrough.
Newbrough did not disclose details about why the patient was tested or further details about the resident.
“We are following every protocol to properly care for the person who has contracted the virus, and we’re in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps now and in the future,” Newbrough stated.
“As one of the largest senior health care organizations in Ohio, we proactively prepared for this, taking quick action to mitigate risk of this novel virus and its spread. Our goal to protect the safety and well-being of our residents, our staff and our community motivates the team to plan ahead and take stringent steps as the situation continues to evolve. We will continue to be proactive, following all protection and prevention protocols guided by the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention), local and state health organizations and medical professionals, and stay focused on moving forward and keeping everyone safe.”
The Cleveland Jewish News initially inquired about coronavirus on the campus on March 23.
“Now that we have a known case at Stone Gardens, we continue with active measures to stop the spread of the virus and to properly care for the person who has contracted the illness,” a March 23 release from Menorah Park public relations media specialist Sherry Gavanditti stated.
That was the same day that Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services released a statement by Seema Varma, CMS administrator, called “Updates on health care facility inspections in light of COVID-19.”
In it, Verma made an assessment of the failures of Life Care Center of Kirkland, Wash., to recognize and safeguard residents, staff and visitors from COVID-19.
“With the CDC telling us, as of this week, that at least 146 nursing homes across 27 states have confirmed coronavirus cases, it’s these kinds of aggressive actions that will see us through this crisis,” she said. “As you may know, a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, was ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak in America. According to a CDC report, 81 residents, 34 staff, and 14 visitors also became ill. And tragically, 26 people have lost their lives.”
Verma spoke of “coronavirus-specific guidance and tools for our inspectors designed to keep what happened in Kirkland from happening again.”
She identified several deficiencies.
“After a thorough review, inspectors cited the facility for what’s called ‘immediate jeopardy:’ a situation in which patients are in immediate danger,” she said. “Specifically, the facility failed to identify and manage sick residents, failed to notify the state health department and the state about sickness among residents, and failed to have a backup plan for when their staff doctor became sick.”
The March 18 CDC report to which Verma referred identified several factors that contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in Life Care Center and other nearby nursing homes.
“Information received from the survey and on-site visits identified factors that likely contributed to the vulnerability of these facilities, including 1) staff members who worked while symptomatic; 2) staff members who worked in more than one facility; 3) inadequate familiarity and adherence to standard, droplet, and contact precautions and eye protection recommendations; 4) challenges to implementing infection control practices including inadequate supplies of PPE and other items (e.g., alcohol-based hand sanitizer) §; 5) delayed recognition of cases because of low index of suspicion, limited testing availability, and difficulty identifying persons with COVID-19 based on signs and symptoms alone,” the CDC report stated.
Under the discussion section, it stated, “The findings in this report suggest once COVID-19 has been introduced into a long-term care facility, it has the potential to result in high attack rates among residents, staff members and visitors. In the context of rapidly escalating COVID-19 outbreaks in much of the United States, it is critical that long-term care facilities implement active measures to prevent introduction of COVID-19.”
Also on March 23, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton spoke about the challenges nursing homes face in confronting COVID-19 at a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
She said that health care practitioners, such as respiratory therapists and doctors providing wound care, move between hospitals and nursing homes to provide care.
“So, a lot of the facilities (and) the industry itself has partnered with our medical and (epidemiological) teams to come up with the best criteria and recommendations we can make for each situation,” Acton said. “Each facility is unique and so, while we have sort of an overall strategy based on the CDC guidelines, we’re really working closely in multiple time and day calls with each facility to talk through their strategy.
“Some of it is the actual quarantining of residents within from healthy folks. Sometimes the spread is so ubiquitous, you just assume it is there and you treat with precautions for the whole. There are and maybe situations where we actually think it’s better to move people.”
She made a reference to Life Care Center in Washington.
“But what we learned from Washington was sometimes that was more dangerous for the patient and for the spread than actually making amendments to treat within the facility,” Acton said. “So there’s a lot being done with staffing also and how they operate. Some staff themselves are working with a select group of folks. So it varies.
“But I can tell you we’re learning from the best. We’re partnering very closely with each facility with a lot of the professional organizations that work with nursing homes. … And you know nursing homes are a step away from a hospital so all it’s sort of an interconnected system.
