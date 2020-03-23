A resident of Stone Gardens, the assisted living facility on the campus of Menorah Park in Beachwood, has contracted COVID-19, according to a March 23 news release.
“Our daily updates and weekly planning have prepared us to mobilize when and if the coronavirus enters our campus,” the release stated. “Now that we have a known case at Stone Gardens, we continue with active measures to stop the spread of the virus and to properly care for the person who has contracted the illness.
“We are also in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions. These will remain in place until the virus has been eradicated.”
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton spoke about the challenges nursing homes face in confronting COVID-19 at a March 23 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
She said that health care practitioners, such as respiratory therapists and doctors providing wound care, move between hospitals and nursing homes to provide care.
“So a lot of the facilities (and) the industry itself has partnered with our medical and (epidemiological) teams to come up with the best criteria and recommendations we can make for each situation,” Acton said. “Each facility is unique and so, while we have sort of an overall strategy based on the CDC guidelines, we’re really working closely in multiple time and day calls with each facility to talk through their strategy.
“Some of it is the actual quarantining of residents within from healthy folks. Sometimes the spread is so ubiquitous, you just assume it is there and you treat with precautions for the whole. There are and maybe situations where we actually think it’s better to move people.”
Life Care Center in Kirkland, Was., had an early outbreak of COVID-19 resulting in multiple deaths.
“But what we learned from Washington was sometimes that was more dangerous for the patient and for the spread than actually making amendments to treat within the facility,” Acton said. “So there’s a lot being done with staffing also and how they operate. Some staff themselves are working with a select group of folks. So it varies.
“But I can tell you we’re learning from the best. We’re partnering very closely with each facility with a lot of the professional organizations that work with nursing homes. … And you know nursing homes are a step away from a hospital so all it’s sort of an interconnected system.
“We’re partnering very closely with each facility with a lot of the professional organizations that work with nursing homes,” Acton said. “They’ve stepped up to the tee, and everyone is really trying to row in the same direction. And you know nursing homes are a step away from a hospital so all it’s sort of an interconnected system.
This is a developing story.