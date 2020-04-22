After buying Stone Oven Wholesale Bakery last January, owners James and Estra Grant were faced with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it impacts their business, customers and community. Knowing that something had to be done, the Beachwood couple teamed up with their staff to deliver almost 1,400 loaves of bread to crisis first responders from April 13 through April 17. The deliveries were made possible by a $2,000 donation by two donor couples.
“There is no good way to say ‘thank you’ to the people who are where the rubber meets the road in terms of this pandemic,” James Grant said. “It’s not like you can hand out little amounts of money - so they saw us as the broker or vehicle to make those gifts of loaves of bread. We’re struggling like any small business, so for us to be able to put in the labor resources while someone else is paying for it, it seemed like a good way to team up and make something good happen.”
The bread donations were as follows: 397 one pound French loaves to University Hospitals; 400 one pound French loaves to Cleveland Clinic, split between four locations; 160 one pound French loaves to first responders and support staff in the Beachwood community; and 400 French mini loaves to University Settlement, a nonprofit supporting the Slavic Village community, spread across two days. Additionally, the bakery also made its first weekly bread donation to the owners of Picnic Hill Market who prepare meals for seven Meals on Wheels families.
“The mandate was to focus on the folks touched by COVID-19 and we, through general community networking, knew some folks in hospitals and nonprofits and these first responder type roles, so the donors left it to our judgment to spread it out to those in need,” Grant said.
Though the donations just went out, Grant said Stone Oven has received some gratitude from the recipients. But, he added it’s not really about the “thank yous.”
“We absolutely realized that we’re very fortunate in a sense of where we are in the supply chain of businesses that we’re in,” Grant said. “We’ve still been able to conduct business, though on a smaller level. So, for that, we felt that obligation to give back - whether for those in need or those putting themselves at risk. So, we’ve been really pleased about being a helpful cog in the economic machine that is Cleveland. We just think it’s a very Jewish thing to get out there and conduct honest business.”
Stone Oven Wholesale Bakery is at 2111 E. 36th St. in Cleveland.