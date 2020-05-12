The winners of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 2020 Stop the Hate essay contest will be announced May 14.
Stop the Hate is a contest celebrating sixth through 12th graders standing up and speaking out against bias and bigotry as they compete for the chance to win a prestigious award. Each year, about 3,000 students enter and with the help of 400 volunteer readers, 25 finalists are named, but there is only one grand prize winner.
“It’s highly competitive,” stated Dahlia Fisher, the museum’s director of external relations, in a news release. “All the essays are incredibly brave and compelling. We wish everyone could win!”
The Maltz Museum estimates that since the contest started 12 years ago, more than 30,000 students in 12 counties across Northeast Ohio have participated, and as of this year, $1.2 million will have been awarded. The top prize is a $40,000 college scholarship for the winning student and $5,000 anti-bias education grant to the winner’s school. There are other categories in which students take home money, but none other is as large.
The contest began 12 years ago when the Maltz Museum recognized students needed a platform.
“About one-third of our visitors are school groups exploring Jewish history and heritage, often for the first time,” Fisher said. “Some students may not have met a Jewish person before, while others may be curious about Jewish stereotypes they’ve heard. This is a safe space to ask questions, learn about another culture, and begin to understand that no matter what our cultural differences are, there are some shared experiences that we can all relate to.”
Those shared experiences are what prompted students who had visited the museum to send handwritten letters to Maltz Museum co-founders Milton and Tamar Maltz describing how they too faced discrimination in their lives and how they wanted to help stop the hate. As the personal stories continued to pour in, the contest was born.