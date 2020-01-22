The Stop the Hate Essay Contest deadline was extended until 5 p.m. Jan. 24 due to technical difficulties.
“Last night, an unforeseen technical issue caused the Stop the Hate essay submission portal to crash multiple times,” David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, wrote in a Jan. 21 email.
“We received several emails and phone calls to alert us that the portal was not working and we want to thank everyone who reached out. There may be other students who tried to submit and couldn’t, but didn’t contact us. It is our hope that we can reach every student who wanted to submit an essay and let them know they still can.”
Stop the Hate was designed to create an appreciation and understanding among people of differing religions, races, cultures and socioeconomic backgrounds. By challenging young people to consider the benefits of a more inclusive society, the consequences of intolerance and the role of personal responsibility in effecting change, the contest also reflects Jewish values of responsible citizenship and respect for all humanity.
Each year, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage gives out $100,000 in scholarships, awards and anti-bias education in recognition of sixth to 12th grade upstanders in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
The contest began in 2009.