Greater Clevelanders flocked to stores March 12 and March 13 following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement of a fifth confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, the limiting of gatherings of more than 100 people and the suspension of schools for three weeks.
At 8 a.m. March 13 at Heinen’s in University Heights, a steady crowd flowed in just after opening.
One man was observed wearing a mask and gloves as he did his shopping. He also refused to let an employee place his groceries in his car, when he entered the parcel pick-up area. Instead, he got out of his car and put his groceries in his car.
At about 6:30 p.m. March 12, BJ’s Wholesale Club in Warrensville Heights experienced heavier than usual traffic. There were no shopping carts in the store and customers followed other customers to their cars in the parking lot with the hopes of taking their shopping cart when they were done with it.
Inside the store, some shelves were empty, especially in the paper products aisle. Lines were many customers deep.
At about 5 p.m. March 12 at Trader Joe’s in Woodmere, lines snaked into the aisles from the registers
Entire aisles were depleted of food and other products. Most of the loaves of bread was gone from the shelves.
Customers were lined up to take items out of the frozen food cases as quickly as employees could restock them.
The Mandel Jewish Community Center was closed March 13 as staff assesses the situation.
Park Synagogue canceled services for March 13 and March 14.
In Beachwood, those who usually vote at Menorah Park will now vote at Beachwood High School.
At least one family that is sitting shiva has requested only invited guests to come to their house.
The I-X Indoor Amusement Park in Cleveland scheduled for March 26 to April 19 has been canceled. The amusement park had a special discount day reserved for the Jewish community to attend during Passover.