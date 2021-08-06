Area stores have revised their safety protocols as the COVID-19 Delta variants are surging.
Apple
Apple is requiring masks for all employees and customers in most U.S. stores.
Costco
Costco will follow the face mask regulations of the state and local jurisdictions. In communities where COVID-19 transmission is high or substantial, per current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Costco strongly recommends that all members and guests wear face masks inside our locations.
CVS
CVS is requiring employees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while working. All customers are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the store.
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle is requiring all employees to wear masks and encouraging all customers to do the same.
Home Depot
All employees are required to wear masks indoors. Guests will be asked to wear masks as well.
Kohl's
Kohl’s will require employees in high-risk counties to wear masks in its stores. Masks are encouraged for customers but not required.
Lowe's
Lowe’s requires all employees to wear masks indoors. They’ll be asking customers to do the same.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s is requiring crew and customers to wear masks inside restaurants in areas with substantial transmission.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club said it will continue to follow the latest CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
Starbucks
Face coverings are required for all staff members. Starbucks strongly recommends customers wear facial coverings while in stores, regardless of vaccination status. Where mandated by local law or regulation, Starbucks will require customers wear masks while in its stores.
Target
All employees are required to wear masks at Target. The company is not mandating masks for guests but is strongly encouraging customers wear masks as well.
Walmart
Walmart is requiring that employees get vaccinated by October. Employees are also required to wear masks. The company is encouraging customers to wear masks also.
Walgreens
Walgreens is requiring masks for all of its employees. Masks are encouraged for customers, even those who are vaccinated.