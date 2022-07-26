Shaker Schools Foundation recently named retired attorney, and former Shaker Schools teacher and coach Carter Strang as its next board president, effective July 1.
The first foundation in Ohio to support a public school system, Shaker Schools Foundation launched in 1981. It helps with projects beyond the district’s budget, as well as enriching and expanding opportunities for students in the Shaker Heights Schools district. Since its start, the foundation has raised and distributed over $10 in support of Shaker schools, according to the Shaker Schools Foundation website.
Strang, who retired as a founding partner from Tucker Ellis LLP in December 2021, has been on the Shaker Schools Foundation board of trustees for six years – two three-year terms. For his final three-year term, two of those years will be served as president until June 2024. After he rotates off as president, he will serve a final year as past president, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“It’s nice to come back into this role as a board member and president as I am a little more senior in my life,” said Strang, who also lives in Shaker Heights and is a member of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood. “It’s amazing to be able to give back to the schools and community that made such a difference in my life.”
From 1974 to 1983, Strang was a high school social studies teacher and coach at Shaker Heights Schools. His wife, Deedra Siegel Strang, is a retired Mercer Elementary School speech pathologist. The couple’s five sons are also Shaker graduates. Their four grandchildren also live in Shaker Heights.
“So, it’s a whole family thing for us,” Strang said of his support of Shaker Heights Schools. “When I came to Shaker Heights, it was this community full of exemplary leaders. All these positive role models inspired me to think big - which led to me going to law school at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and becoming a lawyer.”
Strang also has served many roles in other organizations, including as past president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, the CMBA Foundation and the Federal Bar Association. Additionally, he received the Jennings Scholar Award for outstanding teaching and created the Shaker Schools Foundation’s Fried Heinlen Fund, which supports Shaker baseball. Previously, he also served as a citizen member of two Shaker City Council committees, past president of the Shaker Youth Hockey Association and a former board member at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami.
Those experiences, especially those while he was teaching and coaching, have better prepared him for his presidency, Strang said.
“It is so helpful to have been a teacher and coach, to have been in that classroom interacting with kids,” he said. “I get it. I know the challenges of teaching, some that are unique to Shaker but most aren’t. It makes a difference.”
Within the programs spearheaded by the foundation to fund and supplement offerings at the district’s eight schools, Strang said he looks forward to continuing fundraising momentum, focusing on social-emotional growth for students post-pandemic lockdown, adding technical courses on campus for students seeking vocational work over college and furthering work in the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, specifically the Mirror & Windows K-4 Literacy program, the Opportunity Assistance Scholarships, the Educational Equity Fund, SCORE, MAC Scholars, STEM Powering Girls, Girls Who Code and Level the Playing Field.
“I’m so thrilled and thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “It is a privilege to be able to be in a position that has such a positive impact on students. Through the various programs the foundation has, we work hand and glove with the school system. We are there for one purpose – to help students succeed.”