As part of the 43rd annual Tri-C JazzFest held June 23 through June 25 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, three community members were honored as JazzFest Legends.
The JazzFest Legends award is given to Northeast Ohio individuals and organizations who demonstrate outstanding achievement in jazz performance, education, advocacy or philanthropy, according to the JazzFest website. This year’s honorees included Jim Strassman of Strassman Insurance Services, outgoing Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson, and local musician and educator David M. Thomas.
Founded in 1980 by Thom Horning and Reginald Buckner, Tri-C JazzFest functions as an educational festival with year-round programming that culminates in the three-day music festival. Nearly 500 artists perform every year in both indoor and outdoor settings, with all outdoor performances free to the community.
The festival’s dedication to education is why Strassman felt so honored to be named a JazzFest Legend, he told the Cleveland Jewish News. He lives in Orange and is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. He is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
“When I say I was bursting at the seams, I mean it,” he said of the honor. “I had this huge smile on my face that wouldn’t go away. To be in the same breath as some of the past honorees is just beyond my wildest dreams. I never thought of this or that it would happen to me. I give back to the community and support the arts because it’s important. I don’t do it for recognition.”
Strassman’s company, which is based in Richmond Heights, also sponsors a stage at the festival, the Strassman Insurance Stage, which he said was enough recognition for him. The award was the icing on the cake.
“I got a call from the JazzFest executive director (Terri Pontremoli) and she said I was a Legend,” he said. “Again, this huge smile came on my face. I wholly felt amazing, and I really don’t know how to put it into words. It’s just very humbling.”
Pontremoli told the CJN that Strassman was a good fit for the award.
“Jim Strassman is a generous man and his instinct for quality musicianship is uncanny,” she wrote in an email to the CJN. “I have enjoyed seeing his enthusiastic response to new performers over the years.”
Having served on the Tri-C Foundation Board from 2001 to 2022, Strassman said supporting the arts has always been an important calling. He currently serves as a JazzFest Advisory board member and is involved with the Cleveland International Film Festival. This was also the festival’s first return to full-scale programming at Playhouse Square since the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the experience feel “like a return to normal,” he added.
“The arts aren’t being supported by tax dollars,” he said. “Private dollars have to continue their support. JazzFest started as an education program, raising dollars for students who want to pursue musical education but can’t afford it. This ensures the next generations of musicians can go forward and that’s truly important.”