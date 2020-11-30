Striking teachers in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District won’t receive pay or health insurance during the strike, after a unanimous vote by the school board Nov. 23.
“When public school teachers choose to go on strike, they are knowingly walking away from wages and benefits,” Superintendent Liz Kirby and Jodi Sourini, board president, said in a Nov. 27 statement posted on the district’s website. “That is the definition of a strike – employees choose to walk away from their compensation in order to influence terms and conditions of employment. Ceasing wages and benefits is required for public sector employees in Ohio under state law. We sincerely hope Union leadership informed its members of this and what choosing to strike means.”
Kirby and Sourini pointed to other school districts that have taken the same step.
In a Nov. 29 unsigned post on the district’s website, the explanation went further.
“Ohio R.C. 4117.15(C) prohibits the board from providing ‘pay or compensation’ – including health care benefits – to employees while they are on strike,” the statement reads. “It is not something the board elected to do with malicious intent amid a pandemic.”
The president of the teachers union criticized the board for taking the step.
“This outrageous move by our board of education is a heavy-handed attempt to quash our collective action by taking away our health insurance during the peak of a global pandemic,” Karen Rego said in a statement on the teachers’ union website. “We made the hard decision to plan for a strike to protect the quality health insurance that we have gained over the years by forgoing wage increases, and now the district is seeking to punish us by eliminating our healthcare altogether.”
Ari Klein, vice president of the union, said the union has received several legal opinions regarding the school board’s vote, and he called the vote a choice not a mandate.
“I guess a lot of people do go without health insurance during a strike,” he said, adding that the step was taken “preemptively … to try to test our resolve.”
Klein said a member of the 490-member union wrote on Nov. 29 saying he would not be able to strike because his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
The union called the strike after the district voted to impose the terms of their final contract proposal, which will raise healthcare premiums to 250% of the current rate, while also reducing other compensation by 1%, according to the union, which calculates the loss of compensation at $3,000 to $5,000 for union members.
The district has, meanwhile, set up a plan to continue education for students.
Students in grades kindergarten through second grade will use Superkids Videos and their Edmentum Exact Path for instruction. Students in grades three through eight will use the Edmentum Exact Path for Math and ELA instruction and will use Study Island for practice in science and social studies. Students in grades nine through 12 will use Edgenuity “as well as other resources,” according to a Nov. 27 statement signed by Kirby.
A state-mandated recount is taking place to determine the final outcome of a vote on a 4.8-mill operating levy that will still leave the district with a projected $8 million deficit in fiscal year 2023 “unless systemic cost savings are made in the interim,” Sourini said in a previous statement.
Klein said there were several negotiating sessions that took place as late as last week with the board.
“The board has not budged off of the health plan they plan to impose, the 1% pay cut that they’ve already imposed, and the changes in our health plan and premium share since they first proposed that in June,” he said. “Even after the strike notice went in, they have not changed their proposal. The union has changed our proposal several times.”