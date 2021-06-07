Ari Feinberg, a 12-year-old seventh grader at Shaker Heights Middle School, ascended through the Ohio History Day contest for papers written by sixth, seventh or eighth graders, placing second in his region’s contest and third in the state contest.
Ohio History Day, a contest hosted by the Ohio History Connection in celebration of the country-wide National History Day, urges Ohio students in sixth to 12th grade to learn about history by submitting either a paper, performance, documentary, exhibit or website highlighting an impactful aspect from the past matching this year’s theme of “communication in history: the key to understanding.”
Ari, who saw the contest as an opportunity to boost his writing and research skills and to learn something new, decided to combine his interest in the Soviet Union and Communism with his Judaism and connections to his ancestors from eastern Europe. As he went through some links of propaganda posters from the Soviet Union era, he came across the Blavatnik Archive Foundation, which had a section about Judaica posters in Yiddish from the 1920s and 1930s.
For his submission, he analyzed six Yiddish Judaica posters from the Soviet Union, where he described symbolism he learned about from extensive research, highlighted the role that Jews played in the new Soviet society of the early 20th century and outlined what the posters intended to achieve.
“I thought that was something that I, being a Jew, could relate to, or would be interesting to learn about, because, it also concerns Jews and also goes really well with the theme,” said Ari, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
Ari’s project struck a similar chord in Fairmount Temple Cantor Vladimir Lapin, who was born in the Soviet Union and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 8 years old. Ari and Lapin had been studying together for Ari’s bar mitzvah on June 12, and the project Ari had been working on never came up until later.
“To take a look at the study of propaganda posters in Yiddish, it’s not something you’d imagine a 13-year-old would do,” said Lapin, a resident of University Heights. “It makes me feel immensely proud and happy to see him doing this.”
After poring over Ari’s 2,200-word paper, Lapin said, he, too, was able to gain knowledge of something so close to home.
“He became the teacher, and that’s so special for any of us,” Lapin said. “His passion for the project and for connecting his Judaism through it is so evident and powerful.”
While Ari expected to deepen his knowledge about a time long ago, what he didn’t predict was an array of awards and placements.
He placed second in region three contest for papers written by his age group on March 27, which contained students from Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties. He moved on to state on April the 26, where his project went head-to-head with sixth, seventh and eighth graders from Ohio’s 10 regions. In state, he received third place.
Ari also received a special prize for his poster project, where he was crowned first-place winner of the Friends of the Maltz Museum Special Prize in Jewish History. He received a cash prize and recognition from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood. According to the prize’s website, winning entries focused on Jewish themes, ranging from culture to history to identity.
“I was pretty shocked, because I didn’t enter the contest to win anything,” Ari said. “I actually achieved something with my writing; it’s really a confidence boost.
“I don’t know if I’m going to use what I’ve learned, but it certainly has been a very interesting and intriguing experience that has really increased my knowledge about that time period.”