The attorney for a Canton McKinley High School football player who was allegedly forced to eat pizza with pepperoni earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the Canton City School District. The lawsuit, which argues the incident was antisemitic and in violation of the student’s religious beliefs, seeks $13.5 million in damages.
The unnamed player, who was 17 at the time of the incident in late May, identifies as a Hebrew Israelite. The religion forbids the consumption of pork or any pork residue on foods.
The suit was filed by lawyer Edward Gilbert of the Edward L. Gilbert Co. in Akron in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Dec. 29. It seeks $10.1 million in compensatory damages and $3.4 million in punitive damages, in addition to “injunctive relief, emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish, attorney fees, costs and any other legal or equitable relief as this honorable court deems fair and equitable,” the lawsuit reads.
In addition to the school district, the suit also names Superintendent Jeffery Talbert, former head football coach Marcus Wattley and former assistant coaches Joshua Grimsley, Frank McLeod, Zachary Sweat, Romero Harris, Cade Brodie and Tyler Thatcher for their alleged roles.
Wattley was told his coaching contract would not be renewed after he allegedly forced the player to eat a pepperoni pizza in front of his teammates after the player missed practice. The Canton City School District Board of Education voted unanimously June 24 to terminate the employment of Brodie, Grimsley, McLeod, Sweat, Harris, and Thatcher.
The suit accused the defendants of acting “in bad faith, with actual malice, recklessness, and with wanton, blatant disregard of plaintiffs’ rights.”
According to the suit, the student had to enroll in a school more than 100 miles away from Canton because of concerns for his safety and well-being.
Gilbert released the following statement to the CJN Dec. 30:
“The family has been in intense settlement discussions with the Canton School District. These discussions resulted in a resolution. However, the district’s insurance company has reneged on the settlement thereby forcing the family to move forward with litigation. The affected child has been forced to leave the district due to threats from his teammates and members of the Canton community. The child is mentally devastated. We look forward to presenting this case to a federal jury for resolution.”
Peter Pattakos of The Pattakos Law Firm in Fairlawn, the attorney for Wattley, Brodie, Harris, McLeod, Sweat and Thatcher, released the following statement to the CJN Dec. 30:
“When this story first broke last spring we immediately came forward with evidence – including statements from more than a dozen eyewitnesses – showing that the wild accusations that the coaches forced K.W. to eat pizza against his religion were false and defamatory. After Ed Gilbert, his clients and the district officials who wrongly terminated the coaches refused to retract their false statements and reinstate these excellent coaches, we sued them for defamation in a case that has been pending in Stark County since July. With their efforts to extort a settlement from the district having failed, Ed Gilbert and his clients had little choice but to file this pathetic lawsuit as a defense against the coaches’ defamation claims against them.
“We look forward to further exposing the truth about this matter in court and anyone interested in the same is free to review a copy of our 67-page complaint, which, unlike Gilbert’s frivolous 13-page lawsuit, sets forth the truth in great and well-documented detail.”
Talbert said in an emailed statement to the CJN Dec. 30, “The board will address the claims, which it contends are without merit, through the legal process.”
This is a developing story.