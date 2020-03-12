Both Jack Spero and Maya Cohen, juniors at The Ohio State University in Columbus, said they first learned about the university’s decision to suspend face-to-face classes from a screen shot shared on social media.
They both speculated that the news might have been faked because the Wexner Medical Center website, where the notice of the decision was first posted, crashed because of web traffic.
Cohen, who was in Hollywood, Fla., said she finally received official email notice at 11:30 p.m. March 9, from Ohio State President Michael V. Drake announcing that face-to-face classes were being suspended until March 30 at the earliest.
Drake implemented a series of steps that many private and public colleges and universities across Ohio announced the following day, such as an end to international travel, limiting domestic travel and canceling events.
Drake said students would be allowed to stay on campus, encouraging them to “make the choice that is best for their own personal situation.”
Cohen has a job at the JCC preschool in Columbus, but said she would prefer to return to Orange, where her parents live, to ride out whatever comes next.
“It’s honestly just kind of like overwhelming. The first thing I was worried about was if I was going home or if I was going back to school,” said Cohen, a preschool education major.
She said one professor has been in contact with students surveying them about which online option might work best, a gesture she appreciated.
Meantime, Cohen prepared to fly from Florida March 12. On her flight out, she said, she took disinfectant wipes with her to clean the hard surfaces and her seat.
“I think everyone else was kind of doing the same thing,” she said. “It was still like a pretty full flight on our way here.”
Spero was home in Beachwood visiting family. The biology major and Hebrew minor said he was concerned about his lab classes and about the potential barriers to learning he might encounter as he goes forward. Spero is hoping to go to medical school and considering pediatrics as a specialty.
He said he considers Columbus a home at this point, because his friends are there.
Still, “My main concern is for people’s health around the country and especially in Ohio – Cuyahoga County,” he said.
While other colleges and universities across Ohio prepared to embark on similar steps – including Case Western Reserve University, Kent State University and Ohio University – Cleveland State was taking a “deliberate and informed approach.”
“Unlike some other locations, many of our students do not have personal computers and some lack remote access to the internet,” President Harlan Sands wrote in a March 10 notice on coronavirus.
On March 11, he announced that CSU will extend its spring break and offer remote delivery of classes as well.
Sands said CSU is working to ensure that every student can continue to study if CSU moves to an online approach.