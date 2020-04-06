The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported 15 deaths in suburban Cuyahoga County from COVID-19 during press conference April 6 in Parma. Those who have died in suburban Cuyahoga County ranged in age from 63 to 91 with the most recent death occurring April 5.
The number of lab-confirmed cases for the county, excluding the city of Cleveland, is 574 with the age the oldest confirmed case being 101 years old and the youngest being a week-old baby, said Dr. Heidi Gullett, the county medical director.
“Since the very beginning, we’ve had minors under the age of 18 who are positive in our community,” she said. “There’s a special vulnerable population and we just really need to focus on preventing transmission to protect those who are most vulnerable, which include our children.
Terry Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner, said preventative measures like social distancing are going to save lives but the number of those infected are increasing.
“We’re in for a big couple of weeks, we believe, in Ohio and around the country,” he said.
Gullett said the county would like to able to release the information about the demographics of those with the coronavirus, but the lack of testing available to certain populations of the community stands in the way of doing so.
“I will continue to remind people how important testing is,” she said. “I won’t stop until we get more testing. … (Testing is) what is going to get us to where we need to be to get this curve flattened and our economy going again.”
Gullett echoed the recommendation from the CDC that individuals wear cloths masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Individuals with the coronavirus may not show symptoms and wearing masks can help reduce the spread of the virus.
However, Gullett urged people to not use personal protective equipment like the N95 masks or surgical masks as they are needed for medical workers treating those with COVID-19.
"Masks are not substitute for social distancing," Gullett said. "We need you to do social distancing everywhere you are."
These masks can instead be donated to the county emergency operation centers. Cuyahoga County's emergency operation center is located at 2502 Harvard Ave. in Newburgh Heights. It is open for drop-offs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.