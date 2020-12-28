Deb Rogers compares baking to art.
“When I first started, I learned how to decorate, and there’s nothing fancy about the recipes,” Rogers said. “The more I got into it, the more I started to embrace and learn about how much flavor and interest you can get with a scratch cake because you can add your own twist and you can really change things around, and the textures are so different.”
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood members know Rogers as a teacher at the temple, its music director and the Friday night cantorial soloist. She decided to start Sensational Cakes and More in Solon, offering custom-sculpted cake designs as a side job after making two bar mitzvah cakes and receiving positive feedback.
“I made a bar mitzvah cake for a friend’s son in 2011 and it was such a big hit,” Rogers said. “People were just astonished and I had no idea that it was something special. That kind of got me thinking, then when I did my son’s birthday cake – it was a soccer ball on top of a field – and got the same reaction, I decided to open my business.”
Sensational Cakes put Rogers in a unique position in September 2019 when she had an opportunity to audition for “Sugar Rush” on Netflix with fellow cake designer Seema Acharya of Frosted Cake Art in South Russell.
“(We) both got called by the show asking us if we would be interested in applying, they apparently found our websites and thought we had something-something to give,” Rogers said. “We entered the selection process in September, and then after jumping through hoops of interviews and answering questions and all that, in January of 2020 we were cast.”
Rogers and Acharya flew from Cleveland to Los Angeles in February, filming “Sugar Rush” only weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic sent most of the country into lockdown mode. The Clevelanders ultimately had “so much fun,” according to Rogers, and came in third place out of four teams.
“You always wonder, when you see shows like this, ... if people really have extra time and all that, but I will tell you, the time and the tension and the excitement is all real,” Rogers said. “The clock starts and we started and it ran the whole time. So lots of adrenaline in that room and it was just a lot of fun.”
Rogers said she and Acharya did not see the other contestants’ creations until after “Sugar Rush” aired, “because we were so busy in our own kitchen trying to get our own stuff done.”
Their first cake was mini and designed to look like a realistic baseball. During the second round, contestants were tasked with tying the theme – magic – into a confection.
“What we made was an Indian confection called a gehvar with some honey pistachio cheesecake in it and then we made these chocolate petals, like flower petals, that were closed and our element of magic was, when we poured the sauce around it, the bottom of the petals would melt and the flower would open,” Rogers said.
She admitted they had some trouble during that round and suspects it’s why they got eliminated.
“Our chocolate was not behaving and we couldn’t get it to stand up well, so each pedal on each flower that we made for the judges only had a few petals – it wasn’t surrounded all the way,” Rogers said. “But it was absolutely delicious.”