Cantorial Soloist Deb Rogers of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami has resigned to spend time with her ailing parents, temple president Lori Rosenberg wrote in an email to congregants Aug. 13.
Rogers joined Suburban Temple five years ago as part-time music director. Previously, she served eight years at Congregation Kol Chadash as cantorial soloist, bar and bat mitzvah tutor and Jewish educator.
Since then, her job has evolved to full time as she became cantorial soloist and graphic designer, Rosenberg wrote.
She has been a tremendous asset to the temple’s congregational family, significantly growing its music program, helping lead it through the technical challenges of Zoom services and more, according to Rosenberg.
In Rogers’ resignation letter, she wrote, “Over the past five years, my time at ST-KA has been deeply meaningful, and I have cherished the opportunity to contribute to the spiritual life of this congregation. ...I am so grateful to have both of my parents living. They mean the world to me. Their health, unfortunately, is declining, and lately they’ve needed much more of my time and support. ...Their well-being and needs have become a priority, and I feel a profound responsibility to be present for them during this stage of their lives.”
Rogers will remain through the completion of the High Holy Days, completing her service at Simchat Torah festival celebration on Oct. 6, Rosenberg wrote.
Rabbi Allison Vann, Executive Director Brett Shankman, and Rabbi Shana Nyer are creating a plan to ensure that both Friday night worship and Sunday Our Tent T’filah continue with a strong musical component, according to Rosenberg.