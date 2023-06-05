Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood held its annual Mitzvah Day May 7, where members of all ages came together to “do good,” according to a news release.
A drive-up to sign a petition for reproductive freedom was an important part of the event, the release said.
The importance of literacy was also highlighted as volunteers worked on a project for the Kids’ Book Bank, preparing books for distribution while learning about tutoring for Seeds of Literacy. Earlier that morning, members packed weekly bags of food at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry.
In addition, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami continued a long-standing partnership with Walls of Love by preparing plastic bags filled with hygiene items and non-perishable snacks. Approximately 600 bags were then attached by zip ties to a fence for easy access for those in need. And for pets, members who enjoy crafting made a large box of handmade dog toys to donate to Rescue Village. Volunteers also planted flowers, pruned bushes and cleaned and organized in and around the Suburban Temple-Kol Ami building.