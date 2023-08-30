Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood kicked off its celebration of 75 years on Aug. 25 with a Founders and Past Presidents Shabbat.
Congregants, founding family members and presidents past and present joined the congregation at 5 p.m. for the pre-Oneg followed by Shabbat services and a dessert oneg.
During the service, Rabbi Allison Vann, spiritual leader of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami since 2011, honored past and current presidents with a blessing and dedication of the kiddush cup.
“Your countless hours and ceaseless passion is the foundation we stand on today,” Vann said.
She also dedicated the Yad, or Torah pointer, to the founding families.
“It is a reminder of the enduring spirit of those who came before us,” Vann said.
Debbie Bram, widower of the temple’s former spiritual leader Rabbi Eric Bram, flew in from St. Louis, Miss., to speak on behalf of her husband who died in Aug. 2010 and celebrate Suburban Temple-Kol Ami’s 75-years.
“The Torah is an inheritance, not a book,” Bram said during the service. “You read it not with your eyes, but with your heart.”
She told the Cleveland Jewish News that it is wonderful to celebrate 75 years of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami.
Current President Lori Rosenberg welcomed returning congregants to the beginning of many 75-year celebrations.
“I hope this is just an introduction into getting to know us again,” Rosenberg said to returning members.
Loree Resnik, executive director emeritus, was also honored during Shabbat.
“I recall when everything in the building was put in,” Resnik, who served as religious director for five years and executive director for 33 years, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
She said the people are what kept her at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami.
“I knew a number of the founders of the congregation, they were wonderful,” Resnik said. “The females of the congregation were so ahead of their time. Brilliant, warm and wonderful. They didn’t treat me like a woman, they treated me like the executive director.”
Shelly Galvin, Thomas Galvin, a past president and founding family member, Mark Heller, and Sara Stashower, a past president and lifelong congregant, co-chaired the Aug. 25 event and upcoming anniversary events.
“Instead of this year being the end of 75-years, it is a culmination,” Heller told the CJN.
Linda Gordon, daughter of founding members Robert Flick and Frances Glick, said that attending the Founders and Past Presidents Shabbat was nostalgic.
“It was a joy to be in this synagogue because I was married here,” Gordon told the CJN.
She recalled that the temple was not built when her family joined and said that the design is unique because the founders built it to be very personal with many gathering spaces like the ones used on Aug. 25.
Laurel Kest, daughter of founding members Irene Goldhamer and Mort Goldhamer, recalled her parents’ hosting meetings at her house before the temple was built.
“It’s fun reconnecting with so many people,” Kest told the CJN.