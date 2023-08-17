When Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood was founded 75 years ago, it set itself apart as a small, inclusive community in the east side suburbs seeking to define American Judaism. Today, the temple continues to set itself apart through innovation, like its Jewish education model and membership, said Rabbi Allison Vann.
To celebrate this history and tradition, Suburban Temple will host several events through the end of 2023 and into 2024. As many events and festivities were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebratory year will also incorporate belated 10-year anniversary celebrations for Rabbi Shoshana Nyer, the education director, and Vann.
“I’m so honored to be the rabbi that’s part of this anniversary,” Vann told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 14. “Seventy-five years is really special, it’s a big deal, and to be the rabbi that gets to celebrate with the congregation during this time is really meaningful. We can look back and learn from the past even as we celebrate for the future.”
The congregation was formed in a post-World War II world as a number of families came together in the spring of 1948 looking for something new.
As they met in living rooms and elementary schools, several goals became clear. The founders wanted to explore what it meant to be an American Jew and wanted a small congregation where the rabbi is accessible and involved in all lifecycle events.
Suburban Temple got its name as one of the first congregations to move out into the suburbs, soon settling in Beachwood after the construction of its first and only permanent home.
Throughout its history, Suburban Temple has always been a one-rabbi congregation, starting with Rabbi Myron Silverman from 1949 to 1976, followed by Rabbi Michael Oppenheimer from 1976 to 2002, Rabbi Eric Bram from 2002 to 2010, and Vann since 2011. From the beginning, it has welcomed interfaith families with every rabbi in its history officiating at interfaith weddings, Vann said.
“(Suburban Temple) has grown and changed with Reform Judaism,” Vann said. “The original founders were very interested in defining their American Judaism in a pretty innovative and unique way, and over time, we’ve continued to lean into being innovative.”
The innovation continues today with Our Tent, the temple’s educational program, and Open Doors, its membership and engagement model to meet families and individuals where they are, she said.
“I believe that we are a really strong and vibrant congregation, and I know that will continue,” Vann said. “And my hope is that those people who are seeking both a spiritual home and seeking to deepen their Judaism will find us. We have so much to offer in finding meaning and finding that spiritual foundation that I can’t wait to see where we go and where we grow in the next 75 years.”
Leading the 75th festivities is Sara Stashower, a past president, with her husband, Mark Heller. As the planning began before the pandemic, some plans were pushed back and others, like the rabbis’ anniversaries, were added.
“What we had hoped to do was to culminate all the activities in this year,” Heller told the CJN. “What the pandemic has done is now, (we are) starting this year.”
The celebration will begin Aug. 25 with the Founders and Past Presidents Shabbat, which will include a pre-oneg, service and dessert oneg. Special guests include members of the Oppenheimer family and Bram’s widow, Debbie Bram, as well as letters from the descendants of the founders.
On Aug. 27, the Backyard Birthday Bash will include lawn games, an art tour led by member and retired Cleveland Museum of Art curator Jane Glaubinger, a picnic-style lunch and an ice cream truck.
On Sept. 8, there will be a service and dinner with artist-in-residence Sheldon Low to celebrate Nyer’s “10th+ anniversary.”
As the temple’s 75th anniversary coincides with the 75th anniversary of the state of Israel, Oct. 12 will feature a Zoom call with author Daniel Sokatch to discuss his book, “Can We Talk About Israel?” followed by an Oct. 26 event with Vann for further discussion.
In the new year, the temple will host Rachel Gordan March 1, 2024, as she discusses her chapter, “Suburban Temple and the Creation of Postwar American Judaism” from the book “Cleveland Jews and the Making of a Midwest Community.”
Rabbi Vann’s belated 10th anniversary celebration has turned into a “bat mitzvah” weekend as she will be honored for her 13 years at the temple April 12 through April 14, with Dan Nichols as the guest artist-in-residence.
“Everybody’s got a different jam, everybody celebrates their spirituality in a different way and we don’t presume that it’s a one size fits all,” Stashower told the CJN, adding that more speakers and events are in formation. “So, we have tried to find things that appeal to different interests and different age groups.”
As a lifelong congregant, Stashower described how Suburban Temple has become a home for her and so many others. Teaching the confirmation class, she recalls asking the students to create advertisements for the temple. One student wrote that seeing the temple after being away on vacation is like coming home.
“The way she said it reminded me of the way I have felt my whole life coming into that synagogue,”Stashower said. “Even times I didn’t want to be there so much as a kid when I was in school there, but there is something very warm, a place in time when you come in.”