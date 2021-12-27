Suburban Temple-Kol Ami announced Dec. 27 it will move to in-person programs and services online through Jan. 17 due the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Rabbi Allison Vann and Executive Director Brett Shankman shared the decision and reasoning in a newsletter to congregants citing the increasing number of cases in Northeast Ohio caused by the Omicron variant.
“At this time, given our guiding principles and the increasing challenges being posed by the rising caseload, we have reluctantly decided to stop in person programming for the next three weeks – through Monday, January 17, 2022,” the newsletter read. “It is our hope that caseloads will quickly decline and that we will return to in-person programming and worship soon.”
Shabbat services will be online Dec. 31, Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, while other programs and meeting will take place on Zoom and attendees will receive a link or be notified of any delays in the coming days, according to the newsletter.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed,” Vann and Shankman wrote.
The newsletter noted the Beachwood temple has been guided by core Jewish values, including p’kuach nefesh, the sanctity of life, during the COVID-19 pandemic and “once again, the healthcare system is being pushed to the brink and every day, we learn of more friends and family dealing with a case of COVID-19.”
Vann and Shankman acknowledge the many in the congregation who are vaccinated and/or have received a booster shot, and encourage all members who are eligible to take a vaccine and booster.
“Furthermore, we encourage everyone to practice masking, distancing, and hygienic precautions,” they wrote.