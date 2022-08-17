Mary Sullivan was hired as the next president and CEO of the Solon Chamber of Commerce, according to an Aug. 16 announcement to the community.

She will start in her role on Sept. 6. Sullivan was selected out of over 70 candidates over two rounds of interviews in six weeks, the release stated. Her predecessor, Tom Bennett, will stay on with the chamber through Sept. 30. He served as president and CEO of the chamber for five years.

“This begins an exciting new chapter for the Solon Chamber under Mary’s leadership,” board chair Tom Jackson said in the announcement.

For those wishing to meet Sullivan before her first day, she will be attending the chamber’s golf outing, the 2022 Swing for the Green, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Signature of Solon at 39000 Signature Drive.