The Beachwood branch of Cuyahoga County Public Library at 25501 Shaker Blvd., has numerous events planned this summer for children, teens and adults.
Amia Wheatley, Beachwood branch manager, said one of the most popular activities for the summer is the Summer Reading Program, which runs through Aug. 13.
“Summer reading is always popular, especially at (the Beachwood branch) because our library is such a reader community,” Wheatley said. “Our kids kind of fly through it.”
The Summer Reading Program is available for children, teens and adults with different prizes for each age group. Raffle entries can also be made to win bigger prizes.
“We’ve had a large amount of summer reading participation already,” Wheatley said. “We’ve had a lot of people get some completion prizes already, and every time they do a completion prize, they get into the raffle for those grand prizes as well.”
Along with the Summer Reading Program, the Beachwood branch has other programming for adults and children.
For adults, Wheatley said there are monthly book discussions, “Through the Eyes of the Artist” programs where speakers discuss a new artist monthly, singing events featuring Debbie Darling, a knitting program titled Knit and Lit and a Family Upcycle Night with activities involving recycling.
For children, Wheatley said a stand-out activity is the Summer Fun for Everyone programming, which runs Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 to 3 p.m. through the end of July. The program includes challenges for grades one through six involving reading, art, science, technology, engineering, or math.
“I think that, especially for the kids being out of school, having these events where you’re still reading, you’re still learning math, you’re still doing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, you stay in that mindset of learning,” Wheatley said. “And that kind of helps with when school is out, and you start to lose those skills. I think the library can be a great bridge to get the school bookends.”
During a Beachwood City Council meeting March 7, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns made an announcement that the Beachwood branch building will be demolished, and a new building built in its place. Construction is estimated to begin in 2024.
Wheatley said a larger building will bring even more events to the branch.
“I’m very excited about it because we’ll be able to host so many more events,” she said. “I think that our community will benefit so greatly from having more space for the community to gather. I mean, we have two meeting rooms that are really well used, and if we had even more meeting rooms and study rooms possibly, that would be wonderful for the community.”
To learn more about the events and activities available at the Beachwood branch this summer, visit bit.ly/43YSkD2.
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern.